AIADMK to protest against illegal sand mining in Vellore dist

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party would stage a protest condemning the Tamil Nadu government for failing to prevent sand mining in Vellore district on January 22.

General Secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said that functionaries affiliated to the ruling DMK party have been indulging in sand mining, which has been happening rampantly in Vellore district, in Anaicut union. There was no action taken against the DMK functionaries, who were indulged in illegal activities.

He also noted that the DMK government had failed to provide health infrastructure for the people in the tribal areas in Anaicut.

The party functionaries would stage a massive protest in Anaicut to flag the issues on Monday, Palaniswami said and urged the party cadres to participate in large numbers to register their protest against the government.

Public meeting postponed: The AIADMK party has postponed the public meeting, which was organised as part of the party founder M G Ramachandran's birth anniversary, at R K Nagar in Chennai from January 19 to January 31. Edappadi K Palaniswami would address the meeting.