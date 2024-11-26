AIADMK to observe Jayalalithaa’s 8th memorial day on Dec 5

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders of the party would pay floral tribute at the memorial of late party supremo and chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Marina Beach on December 5.

The party leadership, in a statement, urged the functionaries across the state and neighbouring states to pay their tribute to the late CM and leader Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary in their respective district, town and village to remember her sacrifice and contribution to the party and the state.

Palaniswami along with senior leaders would pay their respect to the late leader’s memorial and return to the party headquarters to garland the statue of the former CM.

Sitting and former MPS and MLAs and former ministers, district secretaries and headquarter functionaries would also participate in the event to pay their respect on the occasion, added the statement