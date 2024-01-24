AIADMK to launch state-wide protest on Feb 1 demanding action against Pallavaram MLA’s family

CHENNAI: The AIADMK leadership has announced a state-wide protest against the DMK government for failing to take action against son and daughter-in-law Pallavaram MLA Karunanidhi for assaulting and treating a young girl from Scheduled Caste in an inhumane manner.



The party would organise a protest in district headquarters across the state on February 1, condemning the inaction of the DMK government against Pallavaram MLA Karunanidhi's son and daughter-in-law for employing a minor girl from ST community and treating her like a bonded labourer, besides causing her serious wounds and hurled caste slur, said Palaniswami in a statement issued on Wednesday

When the country prohibited human trafficking, the minor was traded and detained as a bonded labour by the MLA's family belonging to the ruling party. It was unacceptable.

The police have filed a case following pressure from civil rights organisations, but the perpetrators were yet to be arrested. The state government is trying to fool the people by stating that the MLA's son and daughter-in-law were absconding and the police were on the lookout for the couple, Palaniswami said and called it a drama staged by the ruling party to protect the perpetrators.

"We will organise a protest in party's district headquarters across the state to strongly register the protest against the DMK government, " Palaniswami said.