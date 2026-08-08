AIADMK to hold stir on Mekedatu, farmer issues on Aug 14

In a statement, Palaniswami said the protests would be held at the headquarters of all revenue districts across Tamil Nadu, except Chennai, from 9.30 am. He will lead the protest in Thanjavur district.



Palaniswami alleged that the TVK had promised in its election manifesto to completely waive crop loans obtained from cooperative banks by farmers owning less than five acres, while providing a 50 per cent waiver for those owning over five acres.



However, after assuming office, the government had announced that crop loans up to Rs 75,000 for small and marginal farmers would be fully waived, while only Rs 35,000 would be waived for loans above Rs 75,000, he said.



"This has caused widespread resentment among farmers," Palaniswami said, adding that the government had failed to announce a complete crop loan waiver in its Agriculture Budget presented on August 6.