AIADMK to hold state-wide protest against rising sexual abuse cases

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that his party will be organising a state-wide protest today (Friday) against the increasing sexual harassment cases against women in the state.

Earlier, more than 500 AIADMK cadres led by former minister D Jayakumar staged a protest in front of Anna University on Thursday seeking justice for the female student, who was sexually harassed inside the campus.

All the protesters including other AIADMK seniors were taken into custody and later released.

Meanwhile, citing the sexual harassment case, in a statement, he alleged that as the law and order in the state has deteriorated, there is no safety for not only women students in the institutions but also working women.

"As there is an increase in sexual harassment cases against women across the State besides the raising of other crimes including murder cases, it is regretful to note that women from six to 60 do not feel safe here,” he said.

Palaniswami said despite pointing out that the crime incidents including sexual harassment cases have increased in the State Assembly, the State have not taken any stringent action in this regard. "For this reason, more sexual cases against women in the state were reported,” he added.

Stating that MK Stalin, who holds the Home Department portfolio, had not given the police the full freedom to discharge their duties according to the law, he said, "To highlight the failure of the State government to control the sexual harassment cases, it was decided that AIADMK cadres would stage protest demonstrations in all the Collectorate offices tomorrow."