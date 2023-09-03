AIADMK to hold public meetings to observe Anna's 115th birth anniv

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced that public meetings would be held from September 15 to 17 and 19 to observe former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's 115th birth anniversary and to explain the resolution adopted at the Madurai conference.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that the meeting would be held in all the Assembly constituencies in the State and also in Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

He also instructed the office bearers to pay floral tributes to the statue of Anna on September 15 on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, AIADMK also announced party's treasurer and former Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan along with other leaders, including Natham R Viswanathan would pay floral tributes at the memorial of late AIADMK leader PK Mukkaiya Thevar on the occasion of his 44th death anniversary at Madurai.