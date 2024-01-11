AIADMK to hold public meetings across TN to mark MGR’s 107 birth anniversary

CHENNAI: The principal opposition, AIADMK, has planned to organise a series of public meetings between January 19 and 28 to mark the celebration of the party founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran's 107th birth anniversary.

General secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said the senior leaders would participate in the public meetings held across the state.

Senior leaders and district secretaries and leaders of various wings in the respective districts and constituencies should make necessary arrangements for the public meetings.

Palaniswami along with senior leaders would pay floral tribute to the statue of MGR at the party headquarters on January 17 to mark the latter's birth anniversary.

A series of public meetings would be organised on January 19, 20, 21, 27 and 28. Palaniswami would participate in the public meeting at R K Nagar constituency on January 19, while Party presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain would address the gathering at the public meeting in Sriperumbudur Constituency.

Similarly, senior leaders Dindugal C Srinivasan, P Thangamani, C Ve Shanmugam, Natham R Viswanathan, M Thambidurai, S P Velumani and several other leaders would participate in the public meetings.