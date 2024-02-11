AIADMK to hold protest on Feb 16 demanding better facilities in Villupuram

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to hold a protest on February 16 against the DMK government for allegedly failing to take up any developmental projects in Villupuram district, party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

The main Opposition party in the state urged the Villupuram district administration to construct storm-water drains, as part of a project that was introduced during AIADMK rule.

Slamming the DMK for its disinterest in implementing developmental projects in Villupuram district, which has an AIADMK MLA (R Lakshmanan), Palaniswami, in a party statement, said that the poor infrastructure, particularly damaged roads in the district, have led to frequent accidents in the region.

"The AIADMK Villupuram unit will hold a protest on February 16 criticising the DMK government and will urge the administration to implement various developmental projects," he said.

Former Minister and MP C Ve Shanmugham would lead the agitation in Dindivanam, Palaniswami said and appealed to the cadres and people of Villupuram to take part in large numbers for the protest on that day.