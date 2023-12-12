AIADMK to hold protest in Melur demanding immediate release of water from Mullaiperiyar, Vaigai reservoirs for irrigation

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday announced the AIADMK party would stage a protest demanding the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mullaiperiyar and Vaigai reservoirs for irrigation in Melur.

The protest would be held in Melur on Friday.

"In the AIADMK regime, water had been released at appropriate time from Vaigai and Mullaiperiyar reservoirs to benefit irrigation in 85,000 acres of land in Melur constituency in Madurai district. However, the present DMK government neglected the interest of the farming community and focused on the first family of the party", Palaniswami charged in his statement.

"Though the two reservoirs have sufficient water storage levels, the government did not release water for Melur for the purpose of irrigation. It was strongly condemnable", Palaniswami said, and added the functionaries affiliated to Madurai Rural (East) district unit would protest in Melur on December 15 condemning the Tamil Nadu government and demand the immediate release of water from the reservoirs.