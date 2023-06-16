AIADMK to hold protest demanding Senthilbalaji's resignation on June 21
He urged the party functionaries to participate in large numbers in the protest that would be organised to protect the interest of the people and the state.
CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a state-wide protest demanding the resignation minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, and condemning the prevailing law and order issues on June 21.
Mounting pressure on the DMK government, the prime opposition party would hold a protest in revenue headquarters in the state. "The party will hold protest across the state to register our strong condemnation the wide-spread corruption, deteriorating law and order and demanding the removal of minister Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the central agency in a money laundering case, from the cabinet," said Palaniswami in a statement.
