AIADMK to hold protest demanding Senthilbalaji's resignation on June 21

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a state-wide protest demanding the resignation minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, and condemning the prevailing law and order issues on June 21.



Mounting pressure on the DMK government, the prime opposition party would hold a protest in revenue headquarters in the state. "The party will hold protest across the state to register our strong condemnation the wide-spread corruption, deteriorating law and order and demanding the removal of minister Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the central agency in a money laundering case, from the cabinet," said Palaniswami in a statement.



He urged the party functionaries to participate in large numbers in the protest that would be organised to protect the interest of the people and the state.

