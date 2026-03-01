AIADMK to hold district secretaries meet on March 4

According to a party release, the AIADMK has constituted booth-level committees in all Assembly constituencies and intensified its membership enrollment drive. At the March 4 meeting, Palaniswami is expected to review the functioning of these booth committees and assess the overall election-related performance of party office bearers in each district.

He is also likely to instruct district secretaries to work for the victory of candidates fielded by the party or its alliance partners, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts on the ground. Sources said he would urge party members to remain fully engaged in election activities and ensure close cooperation with allies to secure a decisive mandate.

The meeting will be held at the party headquarters in Royapettah, the release added.