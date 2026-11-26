CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday directed party office-bearers across all levels, including headquarters secretaries, district secretaries, and spokespersons, to obtain approval from the party leadership before giving media interviews, expressing views on party stands, or issuing statements.
According to a headquarters announcement made with the approval of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, functionaries across ranks must secure clearance from the party leadership before speaking to newspapers, television channels, or other media platforms, or before releasing any statement. It also said that the party has been "marching forward as a disciplined movement" with the blessings of late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.