AIADMK symbol row: MHC adjourns EPS' plea restraining OPS from party affairs

CHENNAI: Holding on the submission of O Panneerselvam (OPS) that he will contend the petition filed by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) seeking a permanent injunction restraining him from using the AIADMK's symbol, flag, and official letterhead after the perusal of Supreme Court's order dismissing his plea to stay the resolution expelling him from the party the Madras High Court (MHC) adjourned the matter.

Justice N Sathish Kumar heard the petition preferred by EPS. Senior counsel P H Arvindh Pandian appeared for OPS and submitted that the Supreme Court's order of dismissing his client's plea for the stay of resolution expelling him from the party is not uploaded on the website.

After perusing the order, he will argue in this matter, said the counsel and sought for adjournment.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to February 26 for further submission.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary EPS moved the MHC seeking a permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK's symbol, flag, and official letterhead. EPS also stated that the election commission recognized them under clause 15 of the election symbols (reservation and allotments) order, 1968.

Further, he contended that the court also finalized the expulsion of OPS from the party.

Hence OPS does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag, or letterhead, EPS contended. After hearing the petition Justice N Sathish Kumar issued an interim injunction restraining OPS from using the symbol, flag, and letterhead of AIADMK.

Aggrieved by the interim injunction OPS filed an appeal. A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq dismissed OPS's appeal and directed him to appear before a single judge to get relief.