AIADMK symbol, flag case: OPS supporters say that they are down but not out

CHENNAI: Supporters of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam categorically denied the dismissal of the appeal of OPS by the two-member bench of the Madras High Court challenging the interim injunction of the single judge’s order, refraining the expelled AIADMK leader from using the party flag, symbol and letterpad, as a set back.

They went a step ahead and said it was a “blessing in disguise” as the bench has permitted them to file a fresh application before the single judge to vacate the interim injunction, OPS supporters. However, the AIADMK party and its leadership opined that the judiciary has once again made it clear that OPS and his claims were not “maintainable” at the court of law and an “outdated political entity”.

“General council is the supreme authority of the party. It expelled OPS and his supporters from the primary membership of the party at the general council held on July 11, 2022. The GC has been validated by the judiciary at various levels. And today’s development is in the same line and there is nothing new in it,” state joint secretary of AIADMK’s legal wing Babu Murugavel said.

As per the legal provisions, the bench permitted OPS to file a fresh application before the single judge, he said, adding, “It is up to them to exhaust it or ignore it. But their attempt will mirror the case pursued by V K Sasikala, which was dismissed at the end. The same will happen to the case coming for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 19.” They have nothing to gain. Hence, they were exploring the legal provisions to remain in the news, he further said.

Nonetheless, the OPS supporters said that they were down by not out. “The bench has given us the legal provision to file a fresh application before the single judge. So, it is not a setback for us. Moreover, the case in the Apex Court is crucial as we challenge EPS and his camp for violating the party by-laws and hijacking the party. We are expecting a favourable order. If it happens, it will reverse all the unwanted developments in the party. This includes the expulsion of our leader (OPS) and appointment of EPS as general secretary,” said V Pugazhandhi.