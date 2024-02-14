AIADMK ‘supports’ Stalin’s resolution against one nation, one election

CHENNAI: In what seemed to be a departure from its earlier stand, principal opposition party AIADMK on Wednesday supported the government resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the State Assembly against the "one nation, one election" policy proposed by the union government.

Speaking on the resolution moved by the CM in the House, senior AIADMK legislator Thalavai Sundaram said that the AIADMK felt that the expenditure incurred by the government and interruptions caused by the Model Code of Conduct would reduce once the simultaneous elections are held.

Clarifying that their party was not for implementing simultaneous elections immediately, Thalavai Sundaram referred to the ten recommendations made to the High-Level committee studying the idea of holding simultaneous elections and said that the AIADMK would support the 'one nation, one election' policy ten years later in 2034 when upon realising that its demands have been met with and after studying the merits and demerits of the high-level committee's recommendations.

Thalavai Sundaram also urged the ruling DMK to change its "double standard" on the and examine the practicality of the policy. AIADMK MLA Arunmozhithevan who spoke on the resolution announced in no uncertain terms that the party was supporting the government resolutions moved by the Chief Minister in the House.