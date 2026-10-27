AIADMK submits additional documents to Speaker on MLA resignation

The documents were submitted by AIADMK MLAs SS Agri Krishnamurthy, AP Jayasankaran and G Venkatachalam.



"The documents and details will be sent to the six MLAs, and their replies will be sought," an Assembly official said.



The petitions seeking the disqualification of six MLAs were filed by AIADMK whip Agri Krishnamurthy and National People's Power Party leader Ravi. They sought to quash the Speaker's orders accepting the resignations.