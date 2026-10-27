AIADMK submits additional documents to Speaker on MLA resignation

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has submitted additional documents to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar following its demand for the disqualification of six MLAs who resigned from the party.
The documents were submitted by AIADMK MLAs SS Agri Krishnamurthy, AP Jayasankaran and G Venkatachalam.
"The documents and details will be sent to the six MLAs, and their replies will be sought," an Assembly official said.
The petitions seeking the disqualification of six MLAs were filed by AIADMK whip Agri Krishnamurthy and National People's Power Party leader Ravi. They sought to quash the Speaker's orders accepting the resignations.
The Madras High Court recently upheld the decision of Assembly Speaker Prabhakar to accept the resignations of six AIADMK legislators who quit the party after the Assembly elections and joined Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
A Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the resignations were genuine. The court observed that the Speaker was not expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the resignation process.