AIADMK stir on Madurai Corpn scam on March 12

CHENNAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami alleged large-scale corruption and irregularities by ruling DMK members in the Madurai Corporation and blamed the ruling government for trying to hide it, announcing a protest over the issue on March 12.
Issuing a statement on the issue, he said that following the revelations, the Mayor, zonal committee chairpersons, and standing committee chairpersons belonging to the DMK had resigned.
However, the State government had failed to take action against those responsible, he alleged.
Condemning both the State government and the Municipal Administration Department, and demanding that the authorities immediately fulfil the basic needs of the people, AIADMK would stage a protest on March 12, he said.