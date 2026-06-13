AIADMK stir against outages on June 19

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that the party will hold a protest in Villupuram on June 19 to condemn the TVK government over power outages across the State and its failure to fulfil election promises on farm loan waivers.
In his statement, Palaniswami said the ruling TVK government had promised to waive the full loan amount for farmers owning less than 5 acres and 50% of the loan amount for those owning more than 5 acres. However, the party has failed in its promise, he said.
Instead, the present government has announced a full waiver only for farmers who borrowed up to 50,000 from cooperative banks, 50% waiver for small farmers, and just 5,000 for those who borrowed above 1 lakh. This is nothing but a false promise made to secure votes, EPS said.
He also blamed the State government for the ongoing power outages. When the people of the State are suffering from unannounced power cuts, the TVK government is offering meaningless explanations instead of taking constructive measures to resolve the issue, he said.
EPS said AIADMK will hold a protest in Villupuram on June 19 to press its demands to completely waive all farm loans borrowed from cooperative banks, as promised earlier, and to take immediate action to end unannounced power outages in the state.
He appealed to the cadre and the public to participate in large numbers to draw the State government's attention.