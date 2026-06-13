AIADMK stir against outages on June 19

In his statement, Palaniswami said the ruling TVK government had promised to waive the full loan amount for farmers owning less than 5 acres and 50% of the loan amount for those owning more than 5 acres. However, the party has failed in its promise, he said.

Instead, the present government has announced a full waiver only for farmers who borrowed up to 50,000 from cooperative banks, 50% waiver for small farmers, and just 5,000 for those who borrowed above 1 lakh. This is nothing but a false promise made to secure votes, EPS said.