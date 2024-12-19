AIADMK stands on its own, unlike DMK dependent on allies: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the party will form a mega alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls under its leadership.

Addressing party functionaries in Salem, the Leader of the Opposition said the AIADMK contests polls relying on its own strength, unlike the DMK which is dependent on its alliance partners.

“The AIADMK will form a mega alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls under its leadership as per the people's desire,” he said.

Claiming that DMK, after coming to power, had curtailed all schemes brought during the AIADMK government, Palaniswami said the Amma mini clinic scheme, which was beneficial to poor people, was stopped. Other beneficial schemes like marriage assistance for women and 'thalikku thangam' were also dropped, he said.

Further, the AIADMK leader said the law and order situation has deteriorated as not a day passes without sexual assaults on women in the state.

“The DMK government, which was in deep slumber when ganja sale was rampant, is now discussing the issue. The government also burdened people by increasing power charges by 52 per cent,” he said.

Stating that AIADMK was a party founded to remove the evil DMK, Palaniswami said Salem has proven to be its fortress during the Assembly polls in 2011, 2016 and 2021.