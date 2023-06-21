Begin typing your search...

AIADMK stages protest demanding to drop Senthilbalaji

At 10 a.m. today, massive protest demonstrations will be held in front of District Collectorate offices in several revenue districts.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Jun 2023 4:56 AM GMT
AIADMK stages protest demanding to drop Senthilbalaji
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is staging protests demanding the removal of Senthilbalaji from the minister position today. He is currently a minister without portfolio.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, demonstrations would be held across districts. At 10 a.m. today, massive protest demonstrations will be held in front of District Collectorate offices in several revenue districts.

EPS has requested his party leaders at all levels, including former ministers, to turn up in huge numbers to take part in protests.

Tamilnadu newsAIADMKSenthilbalajiEPS
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X