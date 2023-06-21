AIADMK stages protest demanding to drop Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is staging protests demanding the removal of Senthilbalaji from the minister position today. He is currently a minister without portfolio.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, demonstrations would be held across districts. At 10 a.m. today, massive protest demonstrations will be held in front of District Collectorate offices in several revenue districts.

EPS has requested his party leaders at all levels, including former ministers, to turn up in huge numbers to take part in protests.