AIADMK split out in the open as rival factions stake claim to Legislature Party leadership

The split surfaced in the aftermath of the Assembly election results, in which the AIADMK was reduced to the third position with 47 MLAs, behind its arch rival MK Stalin-led DMK, which secured 59 seats.

The faction led by senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam is understood to be in favour of extending support to the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government, while Palaniswami is said to be opposed to the move.

Signs of the internal division became visible during the first session of the new Assembly itself, with Palaniswami and the Velumani-Shanmugam camp sitting separately.