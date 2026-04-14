AIADMK sole champion of Mullaiperiyar dam rights: EPS

He also pointed out that the AIADMK government had opposed Kerala’s move to build a new dam, while the present government had failed to act.

Taking a veiled jibe at former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had joined the rival DMK, Palaniswami, without naming him, remarked, “Live well, wherever you live.”

Highlighting his party’s record, Palaniswami said the 7.5% internal reservation introduced during his tenure had enabled around 3,000 government school students to pursue medical education free of cost.

Alleging fiscal mismanagement by the DMK government, he claimed that Tamil Nadu’s total debt until 2021 stood at Rs 4.85 lakh crore, while the DMK government had added Rs 5 lakh crore in just five years.

He also highlighted the rise in prices of essential commodities, stating that electricity tariffs, property tax, and other charges had increased significantly under the DMK government, adding to the public’s burden.

On law and order, Palaniswami alleged, “There is not a single day without a serious crime. Women and elderly citizens feel unsafe.” He further asserted, “Within three months of AIADMK coming to power, narcotics will be eradicated from the State.”

He urged the people to bring back the AIADMK government, which he said delivers good governance.