AIADMK sole champion of Mullaiperiyar dam rights: EPS

CHENNAI: Raising the contentious Mullaiperiyar Dam issue in Theni, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami claimed that he stood to protect Tamil Nadu's rights, speaking with the Kerala Chief Minister over the issue.
In contrast, if the State again goes into the hands of the DMK, the farmers' interests would be at stake, he warned.
He recalled that the Supreme Court had permitted raising the water level from 136 feet to 152 feet, noting that during the AIADMK government, steps were taken to strengthen the dam despite resistance from the Kerala government.
Palaniswami said he had personally met the Kerala Chief Minister regarding the issue, whereas the current Chief Minister has not even travelled to Kerala to hold similar talks. “Had he done so, the water level could have been raised,” he claimed.
He also pointed out that the AIADMK government had opposed Kerala’s move to build a new dam, while the present government had failed to act.
Taking a veiled jibe at former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had joined the rival DMK, Palaniswami, without naming him, remarked, “Live well, wherever you live.”
Highlighting his party’s record, Palaniswami said the 7.5% internal reservation introduced during his tenure had enabled around 3,000 government school students to pursue medical education free of cost.
Alleging fiscal mismanagement by the DMK government, he claimed that Tamil Nadu’s total debt until 2021 stood at Rs 4.85 lakh crore, while the DMK government had added Rs 5 lakh crore in just five years.
He also highlighted the rise in prices of essential commodities, stating that electricity tariffs, property tax, and other charges had increased significantly under the DMK government, adding to the public’s burden.
On law and order, Palaniswami alleged, “There is not a single day without a serious crime. Women and elderly citizens feel unsafe.” He further asserted, “Within three months of AIADMK coming to power, narcotics will be eradicated from the State.”
He urged the people to bring back the AIADMK government, which he said delivers good governance.