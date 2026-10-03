AIADMK slams TVK MLA over late-night hospital inspection video

In a social media post, the AIADMK said it was natural for doctors, particularly those working night shifts, to take a short rest when there were no emergencies. The party questioned the need for the MLA to record and publicly post a video of the incident.

The AIADMK also questioned whether the MLA would show the same level of concern by visiting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's residence after 5 pm and similarly questioning him. The party asked Health Minister Arunraj whether he would condemn the MLA's conduct.