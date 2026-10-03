AIADMK slams TVK MLA over late-night hospital inspection video

CHENNAI: AIADMK has criticised Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan over a video in which he is seen waking up a doctor who was resting during night duty and questioning him.
In a social media post, the AIADMK said it was natural for doctors, particularly those working night shifts, to take a short rest when there were no emergencies. The party questioned the need for the MLA to record and publicly post a video of the incident.
The AIADMK also questioned whether the MLA would show the same level of concern by visiting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's residence after 5 pm and similarly questioning him. The party asked Health Minister Arunraj whether he would condemn the MLA's conduct.
Referring to a previous criminal case involving Saravanan, the AIADMK said the matter had ended in his favour.
The AIADMK also criticised what it described as a practice among TVK MLAs of visiting schools, hospitals and other public offices for shooting reels.