AIADMK slams DMK govt over litany of civic woes in Chitlapakkam-Sembakkam areas, to stage protest on July 19

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has called for a protest in Chitlapakkam on July 19 condemning the lackadaisical attitude of the ruling DMK for not improving infrastructure for residents and also shelving the Chitlapakkam lake revival project.

In a statement on Saturday, the AIADMK party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the ruling party is more focused on blowing its own trumpet rather than improving the livelihood of people in the Chitlapakkam-Sembakkam areas of the Tambaram Corporation.

"During our regime we had allotted Rs 25 crore for the restoration of the Chitlapakkam lake. We had also provided uninterrupted drinking water supply to the people of Chitlapakkam-Madambakkam by digging huge wells in the Madambakkam lake. Now the entire project has been shelved due to political vendetta and people are suffering without drinking water," he said.

Additionally, there is water stagnation around the Madambakkam lake which is a threat to people's health, the AIADMK leader pointed out.

Further, Palaniswami said that many roads in the Chitlapakkam-Sembakkam areas were in a bad shape and the well on Jayaendrar Street which was providing water to people is currently filled with garbage.

He alleged that the ruling DMK has also rapidly increased the property tax rate in all areas falling under Tambaram Corporation limits.

The AIADMK will stage a massive protest against these various civic issues on the 19th of this month at the intersection of Chitlapakkam 1st and 2nd Main Roads at 4 PM, the opposition leader said, adding that it would seek implementation of an underground sewage project in the area.

Chengalpattu West District Secretary Chitlapakkam C Rajendran and former Minister T K M Chinnaiah are also expected to participate in the demonstration.