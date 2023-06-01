AIADMK seeks police nod for Madurai conclave

MADURAI: AIADMK leaders have sought permission from the Madurai District Police to organise the party’s state conference scheduled to be held at Valayankulam on August 20.

Party leaders, including Sellur K Raju, Madurai West MLA, RB Udhayakumar, Thirumangalam MLA and VV Rajan Chellappa, Tiruparankundram

MLA, submitted a memorandum to Madurai Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad at his office on Wednesday, in this regard.

After submitting the memorandum, Sellur Raju said after Edappadi K Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition, was elevated to general secretary of AIADMK, a state-level conference is going to be held in Madurai in line with the party’s golden jubilee year in a grand manner. Further talking to reporters in Madurai, Raju said senior leaders, former Ministers, sitting MLAs and party functionaries would participate in the conference, which is expected to be a massive crowd puller.

He said about 50 to 60 lakh cadre are expected to participate in the conference. Therefore, the police was requested to provide adequate security for the participants.

