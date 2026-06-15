AIADMK seeks Madras HC to quash resignation of 3 ex-MLAs

The three former AIADMK members have now joined TVK. The party whip contended that the disqualification petitions against the three legislators under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution were pending before the Speaker at the time of their resignations and that the resignations were accepted with undue haste, without proper enquiry, and in violation of constitutional and statutory requirements.



A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the matter.



Krishnamurthy has sought a stay on all further proceedings arising from the declaration of vacancies in the three Assembly constituencies pursuant to the June 9 order issued by the Chief Electoral Officer. He has also sought directions restraining the Election Commission of India and the CEO from issuing any notification or conducting by-elections in the three constituencies.