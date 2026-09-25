AIADMK seeks ECI action over TVK’s ‘two leaves-whistle’ remarks

CHENNAI: AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai on Friday approached the Election Commission of India and the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, seeking action over remarks allegedly made by TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna during a campaign in Madurantakam on September 23, linking the whistle symbol with the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol.
In his complaint, Inbadurai said Aadhav had declared that the two leaves is over and claimed that the political legacy of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa now lay with the whistle symbol. He also referred to an earlier campaign speech in which Aadhav had allegedly said that the two leaves and whistle are one.
“The two leaves and whistle are election symbols allotted to two different political parties. The Election Commission should examine whether portraying them as one could create confusion among voters,” Inbadurai said.
He urged the poll panel to examine the complete video and audio recordings and campaign material and seek an explanation from the TVK.
The AIADMK advocate wing secretary also sought a show-cause notice to the TVK under Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. He said the Commission should consider suspending the party’s recognition and, if warranted, withdrawing it if an inquiry established violations of the Model Code of Conduct or lawful directions issued by the ECI.
At the same time, he clarified that he was not claiming that the comparison of the two symbols, by itself, amounted to a corrupt practice under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.
Inbadurai urged the ECI to examine the complete speech, its context and campaign material to determine whether any election rules were violated or voters were misled about the identity of the symbols.