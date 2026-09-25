AIADMK seeks ECI action over TVK’s ‘two leaves-whistle’ remarks

In his complaint, Inbadurai said Aadhav had declared that the two leaves is over and claimed that the political legacy of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa now lay with the whistle symbol. He also referred to an earlier campaign speech in which Aadhav had allegedly said that the two leaves and whistle are one.

“The two leaves and whistle are election symbols allotted to two different political parties. The Election Commission should examine whether portraying them as one could create confusion among voters,” Inbadurai said.

He urged the poll panel to examine the complete video and audio recordings and campaign material and seek an explanation from the TVK.

The AIADMK advocate wing secretary also sought a show-cause notice to the TVK under Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. He said the Commission should consider suspending the party’s recognition and, if warranted, withdrawing it if an inquiry established violations of the Model Code of Conduct or lawful directions issued by the ECI.