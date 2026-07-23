AIADMK seeks action on six defectors

After meeting the Speaker at the Secretariat, the two MLAs said they had submitted a reply to queries raised on the AIADMK's petition seeking action against the six former legislators.

Speaking to reporters, Agri Krishnamurthy alleged that the former MLAs had betrayed both the AIADMK and the electorate that voted them to power. He claimed they had joined the ruling party through "horse-trading" and said the AIADMK had sought action against them under the anti-defection provisions despite their resignations.