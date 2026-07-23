AIADMK seeks action on six defectors

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs Agri S Krishnamurthy and Thalavai Sundaram on Wednesday said they had urged the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly to initiate proceedings under the anti-defection law against six former AIADMK legislators who resigned their Assembly seats and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
After meeting the Speaker at the Secretariat, the two MLAs said they had submitted a reply to queries raised on the AIADMK's petition seeking action against the six former legislators.
Speaking to reporters, Agri Krishnamurthy alleged that the former MLAs had betrayed both the AIADMK and the electorate that voted them to power. He claimed they had joined the ruling party through "horse-trading" and said the AIADMK had sought action against them under the anti-defection provisions despite their resignations.
Questioning the circumstances surrounding their resignations, he alleged that some of the former MLAs had switched allegiance in anticipation of ministerial berths.
Responding to a question on reported differences within the AIADMK, Thalavai Sundaram said disagreements and resentment were common in all political parties and would eventually be resolved.
On the party's complaint, Sundaram said the Speaker had assured the AIADMK delegation that the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the anti-defection law.