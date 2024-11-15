AIADMK seeks action against minister Senthilbalaji over alleged Rs 400 crore transformer scam

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), demanding legal action against Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji over alleged financial irregularities in procuring transformers, amounting to nearly Rs 400 crore.

As per a report by Maalaimalar, the complaint was filed by CTR Nirmal Kumar, AIADMK’s State Deputy Secretary of Information Technology.

According to the complaint, between 2021 and 2023, the State government had issued 10 tenders worth Rs 1,182 crore to procure 45,800 transformers. However, a document review reportedly found a Rs 397 crore loss to the government in the procurement. The AIADMK has also claimed that the tenders were awarded without transparency and in violation of due procedure.

The opposition party has called for an investigation against minister Senthilbalaji and other officials involved in the alleged scam.