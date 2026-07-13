AIADMK says Vijay busy poaching rivals; protest on July 18

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that the party will stage a protest in Tiruchy on July 18 against the ruling TVK government, alleging a deterioration in law and order and accusing it of resorting to 'horse-trading' to lure opposition MLAs.
In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that law and order in the State had deteriorated, crimes against women had increased, and the government had failed to curb drug trafficking. He also accused the ruling party of poaching opposition MLAs. He claimed they were forced to resign and join the TVK.
So far, six MLAs elected on AIADMK tickets have resigned their posts and joined the TVK. The MLAs have stated that they were dissatisfied with the AIADMK leadership. The TVK has also echoed this position. However, the AIADMK has continued to allege that the ruling party was getting the legislators to resign and join it through 'horse-trading.'
Against this backdrop, the AIADMK has announced the July 18 protest in Tiruchy against the TVK government. The TVK currently has 107 MLAs in the Assembly, and the government is functioning with the support of VCK, Congress, the Left parties, and the IUML.
The opposition AIADMK is turning the heat on horse-trading charges as the ruling party is said to be planning to field former candidates of the Dravidian major in the upcoming by-elections, apart from 'luring' more legislators.
Fearing that the minority TVK government's onslaught may worsen once they secure a majority on their own in the Assembly, AIADMK is going to war mode.