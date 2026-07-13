AIADMK says Vijay busy poaching rivals; protest on July 18

In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that law and order in the State had deteriorated, crimes against women had increased, and the government had failed to curb drug trafficking. He also accused the ruling party of poaching opposition MLAs. He claimed they were forced to resign and join the TVK.

So far, six MLAs elected on AIADMK tickets have resigned their posts and joined the TVK. The MLAs have stated that they were dissatisfied with the AIADMK leadership. The TVK has also echoed this position. However, the AIADMK has continued to allege that the ruling party was getting the legislators to resign and join it through 'horse-trading.'