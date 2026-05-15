AIADMK rift widens as Shanmugam faction rejects Edappadi's removal of office-bearers

CHENNAI: The ongoing internal feud within the AIADMK intensified on Friday, following sharp criticism of party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) by Deputy General Secretary Natham R Viswanathan and Headquarters Secretary SP Velumani.
The two leaders accused EPS of functioning unilaterally, particularly regarding election activities and alliance decisions. While acknowledging his efforts during the election campaign, they argued that after the electoral defeat, Palaniswami failed to consult other senior leaders and continued to adopt an “I am everything” attitude—an approach they claimed party cadres would not accept.
In a statement, the faction led by C Ve Shanmugam asserted that Palaniswami’s recent removal of certain office-bearers would not stand, and that those individuals would continue in their respective posts.
The statement further claimed that discontent against EPS’s style of functioning is widespread among AIADMK workers across Tamil Nadu. On this basis, they expressed support for the TVK, while clarifying that they had no intention of disrespecting anyone through the move.
The faction also stated they remain ready to meet with Palaniswami whenever he calls for a discussion on the reasons behind the election defeat. They urged him not to continue expelling leaders as in the past, and instead to work inclusively by taking everyone along.