AIADMK releases a third list of poll promises

Speaking to the media, Palaniswami stated that the new announcements were designed to ease the economic burden on families and enhance support for specific sectors. He launched a sharp attack on the incumbent DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging that the past five years have witnessed a sharp rise in the cost of living. He specifically pointed to increases in property tax, house tax, and drinking water charges as key factors adding to the financial strain on households.

Detailing the third set of promises, Palaniswami assured that if the AIADMK is voted back to power, it will implement the following measures: