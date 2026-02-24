AIADMK releases a third list of poll promises

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled the third phase of his party's election promises for the upcoming State Assembly elections, outlining a series of welfare measures aimed at providing financial relief to various sections of society.
Speaking to the media, Palaniswami stated that the new announcements were designed to ease the economic burden on families and enhance support for specific sectors. He launched a sharp attack on the incumbent DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging that the past five years have witnessed a sharp rise in the cost of living. He specifically pointed to increases in property tax, house tax, and drinking water charges as key factors adding to the financial strain on households.
Detailing the third set of promises, Palaniswami assured that if the AIADMK is voted back to power, it will implement the following measures:
Relief for Families: A one-time relief assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to every family to help mitigate the impact of rising prices.
Support for Unemployed Youth: Graduates registered with employment exchanges will receive a monthly assistance of Rs. 2,000.
Aid for Fisherfolk: The relief provided to fishermen during the fishing ban period will be increased from Rs.8,000 to Rs.12,000.
Enhanced Pongal Gift: An additional cash assistance of Rs. 1,000 will be given to families along with the annual Pongal gift package.
Subsidized Power for Weavers: Free electricity for handloom weavers will be increased to 450 units, and for powerloom weavers to 1,400 units.
Relief for Vendors: The party will waive cooperative loans taken by roadside vendors in urban areas.
Palaniswami reiterated that these promises would be fulfilled upon the AIADMK forming the next government. The party had previously released two rounds of assurances leading up to the polls.