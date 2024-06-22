AIADMK regime left Arasu Cable with Rs 200 crore insolvent, would soon restore firm to past glory: PTR

CHENNAI: Alleging that the previous AIADMK regime left TACTV (Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV) as 'insolvent' with Rs 200 crore negative equity, state information technology minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday said that the state government would soon procure HD set top boxes and developed integrated platform and Conditional Access System (CAS) to restore the state run firm to its past glory.

Replying to a query raised to this effect during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, Thiaga Raja referred to a recent statement of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami fraught with wrong information and said that the union government insisted that TACTV once had 70 lakh connections and the previous AIADMK regime had only procured 36 lakh set top boxes, halving the number of connections.

"Several subsequent wrong moves left TACTV 'insolvent' with Rs 200 crore as negative equity at the time they handed it over to us, " the minister told the House.

Adding that the incumbent government has started a gradual reform process to set right the maladministration of the past, Thiaga Rajan said that in roughly two months, all HD set top boxes and an integrated platform and Conditional Access System would be arranged and TACTV would be restored to its past glory.

On allowing cable tv operators to maintain the OFC laid for TANFINET project, the IT minister informed the House that the Centre funded project was suspended by the Madras High Court due to some irregularities in the award of tenders in the previous regime.

Clarifying that even delay notices were sent to the contractors of the project, the minister said that the TANFINET would become operational in a few months.

"The Centre has imposed some norms on implementing the project, mainly in ensuring last mile connectivity. We are keen on providing good opportunities to the cable Tv operators, mainly IPTv through TANFINET. We will accord priority to local cable operators in it. We are working out a plan. We will do it for the welfare of the cable operators in conformity with the rules of the Government of India."