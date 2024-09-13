AIADMK regime completed 85% of Athikadavu-Avinashi project, DMK govt slowed it down: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Friday said almost 85 per cent of the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme was executed during the AIADMK regime.

Addressing the media in Salem, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government sanctioned Rs 1,605 crore under state funds to implement the project.

“However, the work slowed down for a year due to the COVID pandemic. After the regime change, the remaining 15 per cent of work was carried out at a slow pace for 40 months,” he slammed the DMK government. This historically significant project has come as a blessing for poor farmers, he added.

Claiming that the Mettur surplus water discharge scheme to fill up 100 lakes was also brought during the AIADMK rule, Palaniswami said those works were now undertaken at a slow pace by the present government.

“I have frequently raised the issue in the Assembly to speed up the project to ensure four lakes in the region get adequate inflow. Now, I came to know that water has reached 30 lakes. Unfortunately, adequate funds have not been allotted for the project. Only 10 per cent of land acquisition work needs to be done. If it is completed, 100 lakes which are now dry would have been brimming with water,” he said.

If the DMK government fails to implement the project, AIADMK will execute it once it comes to power after the next elections, Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami interacting with farmers at a scheme launch in Salem