AIADMK rebels challenge EPS authority, say removed office-bearers will continue

CHENNAI: Challenging the authority of Edappadi K Palaniswami, rebel AIADMK leaders and deputy general secretary Natham R Viswanathan and headquarters secretary SP Velumani on Friday asserted that party office-bearers removed by Palaniswami would continue in their respective posts.
In separate statements, the leaders alleged that Palaniswami had taken unilateral decisions on election activities and alliance matters. While acknowledging his contribution to the election campaign, they said that after the poll defeat he failed to consult other senior leaders and continued to function with an “I am everything” attitude, which party cadres would not accept.
The leaders claimed that such sentiment was widespread among AIADMK workers across Tamil Nadu. On that basis, they said they had extended support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), adding that the move was not intended to disrespect anyone.
They also said they were prepared to meet Palaniswami whenever he called for discussions on the reasons behind the election defeat. The statements urged him not to continue expelling leaders as done earlier, and instead work inclusively by taking all sections of the party along.