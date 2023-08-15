AIADMK protests bid to stop flying giant balloon in Pollachi, officials relent

COIMBATORE: AIADMK MLA’s Pollachi V Jayaraman and S Damodaran along with party men on Monday staged a protest against police for refusing them permission to send up a giant balloon in Pollachi to publicise the party meeting scheduled for 20th August in Madurai.

Arrangements were underway to ascend the balloon to 50 feet when police arrived at the spot and stopped it citing that the organisers had not taken permission. A quarrel ensued as the AIADMK workers argued that no permission is obtained for the balloon festival organised every year in the locality.

A large number of party workers who gathered at the spot started protesting against the police action, led by two MLA’s. They also erected a pandal to continue with the protest.

As the situation turned tense, officials of the revenue department informed the protestors that permission will be given to send up the balloon. The party workers left the spot with a plan to lift off the balloon on Tuesday morning.