AIADMK protests at Alangayam BDO, seeks action against school HM for felling trees

TIRUPATTUR: AIADMK cadres led by former minister and Tirupattur district party secretary KC Veeramani staged a demonstration in front of the Alangayam BDO demanding action against the headmaster of the panchayat union primary school for felling 10 teak trees in the campus a week ago, on Monday.

The party was also agitating against the DMK government for refusing to provide aid to the two girl students who died after falling into a water-filled pit in a government higher secondary school at Chinankuppam in Natrampalli panchayat union some days ago.

The pit was reportedly dug to remove sand for nearby road work and was subsequently filled with rainwater.

Meanwhile, Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar handed over Rs 50,000 each to the parents of the two girl students who died in the incident on Monday.