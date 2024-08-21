AIADMK protests against Tiruchy Corpn over contaminated water supply

TIRUCHY: The AIADMK on Tuesday staged a protest against the city Corporation condemning contaminated water supply for the past several days and failing to curb outbreak of contagious diseases.

Residents from the wards 17, 19 and 20 have been receiving contaminated water for the past several days and they alleged mixing of sewage into drinking water pipelines. Several residents were suffering from fever after consuming the contaminated water. They claimed that the residents had approached the civic administration for several days, but the condition prevailed still.

AIADMK organising secretary and former minister P Mohan who led the protest said that the DMK government had dropped several projects brought to Tiruchy by the previous AIADMK government. “Despite increasing taxes, the civic body failed to fulfill the basic amenities to the residents. We demand to withdraw the taxes hiked and do justice to the people,” Mohan said. Members from alliance partners DMDK and SDPI took part in the protest.

During the protest, Gandhi Market Branch Secretary Suresh Gupta used filthy comments against Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi. The Gandhi market police registered a case against him under various IPC sections and arrested him.