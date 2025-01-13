AIADMK presidium chairman admitted to Tiruchy hospital

TIRUCHY: AIADMK Presidium Chairman Tamizh Magan Hussain has been admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy on Monday after he was infected by viral fever.

Tamizh Magan Hussain (85) was in Tiruchy on Sunday to attend a wedding when he started shivering due to the fever. He was rushed to a private hospital located in Tiruchy-Chennai bypass and the doctors advised treatment for three days. Hospital sources said that he was recovering fast and would be discharged after three days if the temperature subsided.

AIADMK district secretaries Srinivasan, Paranjothi and P Kumar, Organising Secretaries R Manoharan and Rathinavel, former ministers Valarmathi and Sivapathi and others visited him in the hospital.