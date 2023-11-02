Begin typing your search...

AIADMK postpone Thanjavur public meeting to Nov 16

General secretary of the party and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami would participate and address the gathering during the meeting.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Nov 2023 5:33 PM GMT
AIADMK postpone Thanjavur public meeting to Nov 16
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party has postponed the public meeting in Thanjavur to November 16.

General secretary of the party and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami would participate and address the gathering during the meeting.

The meeting was organised to mark the commencement of the party's 52nd year and it was scheduled to be held on November 4. The party leadership decided to postpone the meeting due to continuous rain in delta district and the possibility of heavy rain on November 4, according to a release from the party.

Tamil NaduAIADMKThanjavur public meetingEdappadi K PalaniswamiEPS
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X