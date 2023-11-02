AIADMK postpone Thanjavur public meeting to Nov 16

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party has postponed the public meeting in Thanjavur to November 16.



General secretary of the party and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami would participate and address the gathering during the meeting.

The meeting was organised to mark the commencement of the party's 52nd year and it was scheduled to be held on November 4. The party leadership decided to postpone the meeting due to continuous rain in delta district and the possibility of heavy rain on November 4, according to a release from the party.