AIADMK passes resolution condemning TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party on Tuesday passed a resolution against State BJP chief K Annamalai for his remark on former chief minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

The resolution was passed during the district secretaries' meeting chaired by party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders at the party headquarters.

Annamalai, with an ulterior motive, has made disparaging remarks in an interview to an English daily two days ago. It was a premeditated attempt to tarnish the image and popularity of "Amma" (Jayalalithaa). It was unacceptable.

The party cadres and public created a wave of rage and anguish over Annamalai's remark, said the resolution.

Jayalalithaa was respected by several prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called on her at her residence. It was the AIADMK headed by Jayalalithaa that helped the BJP to form its first government at the centre in 1998.

The BJP party had no representatives in the TN assembly for two decades. It was the AIADMK under the leadership of Palaniswami that helped the saffron party and four of its candidates to become the MLAs.

The party supremo ruled the state for 16 years as the CM. She devised several welfare schemes and paved the way for the state's growth.

The schemers have been replicated in other states. "Amma had created a history for winning two consecutive assembly polls," said the resolution and dubbed Annamalai as a person with zero political knowledge and immature politician and strongly condemned him for his remark that was with a hidden agenda.