AIADMK party men regret decision to boycott Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: The decision of the AIADMK leadership to boycott the Erode East bypoll has not gone down well among the rank and file.

Though senior leaders expressed that the decision of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is a “political strategy” focusing on general elections next year, a section of the functionaries expressed their disappointment at missing an opportunity to sharpen their attack on the ruling party over the law and order issues. They argue it could have set the tone for the Assembly polls in 2026.

Party insiders said ‘Aatral’ Ashok Kumar was keen to contest on two leaves symbol. They pointed out that a section of senior leaders endorsed this. However, insiders claim that Palaniswami decided against it and instructed the party functionaries to focus on the 2026 polls. “Palaniswami made it clear that he would not go back on the stand he took during the Vikravandi by-poll, citing that the ruling party would unleash its money power and misuse government machinery to secure an unfair victory,” the AIADMK leader said.

Palaniswami critic and former MP KC Palanisamy called the decision of the AIADMK General Secretary “not a bad move”, as Ashok had developed cold feet at the fag end of the LS campaign and had a sour relationship with party cadre during the campaign. “By contesting the bypoll, the party is not going to gain anything,” he said. Another senior AIADMK leader toed his line and stated that contesting the by-election was a “waste of time and resources.” Voters would always prefer the ruling party candidate in by-polls, he added.

Meanwhile, political critics Tharasu Shyam and Priyan Srinivasan opined that the AIADMK had lost an opportunity to sharpen their attack against the ruling party, particularly over the Anna University case, and to gauge the mindset of the people. “Winning and losing elections is part of electoral politics. But not participating in a bypoll is not a good tactic, and it helps the DMK to build a perception in favour of them,” said Priyan.

Shyam said that though boycotting the election is a strategy of the AIADMK, it denies an opportunity for the party functionaries to campaign together. He said it would help build momentum for the party for the Assembly elections.