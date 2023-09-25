Begin typing your search...

AIADMK officially severs ties with BJP

This decision comes after the meeting between EPS and district secretaries, party MPs, MLAs and headquarters' functionaries.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Sep 2023 12:19 PM GMT
AIADMK officially severs ties with BJP
X

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Putting an end to the continuous run-ins between AIADMK and BJP leaders, the Dravidian party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has officially announced that he has shown the door to the saffron party.

This decision comes after the meeting between EPS and district secretaries, party MPs, MLAs and headquarters' functionaries.

The AIADMK cadres are seen bursting crackers expressing their satisfaction with the decision.

Tamil NaduAIADMK and BJPEdappadi K Palaniswamiheadquarterssaffron partyDecision
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X