AIADMK officially severs ties with BJP

CHENNAI: Putting an end to the continuous run-ins between AIADMK and BJP leaders, the Dravidian party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has officially announced that he has shown the door to the saffron party.

This decision comes after the meeting between EPS and district secretaries, party MPs, MLAs and headquarters' functionaries.

The AIADMK cadres are seen bursting crackers expressing their satisfaction with the decision.