AIADMK never feared facing elections, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Leaders of the AIADMK and its cadre never feared facing election anytime, its party MLA Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) said on Tuesday.

Since democracy would not prevail in Vikravandi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami decided to boycott the bypoll to be held on July 10.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Raju wondered how EVKS Elangovan, Erode East MLA and senior Congress leader could make a statement saying that the ruling DMK delivers Kamaraj rule.

Citing this, Raju asked whether the Congress party cadre or people would accept it. While the DMK claimed that the party grew in strength and influence in Tamil Nadu, why not the party contest polls without alliance? It’s not a real victory for DMK and its allies in the 2024 polls, however, it’s bought at an enormous cost. If the DMK contests the 2026 election independently, the AIADMK would also make it.

Recalling former AIADMK supremo and CM J Jayalalithaa’s decision that the AIADMK would never align with the BJP, he said we (AIADMK) were thinking about whether we did anything wrong. “Elections will come and go, but the BJP can never rule Tamil Nadu,” he said. Further to a query, he said it would be good for the AIADMK if actor Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam aligns with the party.

Meanwhile, RB Udhayakumar, AIADMK MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition recalled in Madurai that when the AIADMK was led by Jayalalithaa in 2009, by-elections scheduled in five Assembly constituencies, including Ilayangudi, Cumbum, Thondamuthur and Srivaikuntam and local body polls during the same year were boycotted. But, people gave a strong mandate in the 2011 election that witnessed AIADMK’s massive victory, dethroning DMK for the next 10 years.