AIADMK needs unity for victory, says O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam highlighted the need for unity within the party to secure victory following his return from Delhi on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, he stated, "An environment where the AIADMK can only succeed if it unites has been existing."

Panneerselvam clarified that his visit to Delhi was not politically motivated.

He congratulated Prime Minister Modi through a letter for the BJP's recent victory in Haryana, marking their third consecutive term in office, and acknowledged the BJP's emergence as the main opposition in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on the removal of Thalavai N Sundaram from party responsibilities, O Panneerselvam defended Thalavai N Sundaram participation in RSS rally and stated that there are no legal restrictions on one party members participating in another party's event.

He also questioned whether the actions taken within the AIADMK over the past three years have been humanitarian in nature.

Talking about the IAF air show tragedy, Panneerselvam criticies the government's failure to provide adequate security, water, and food for the large crowds.

He compared the current government's lack of preparedness to the effective law enforcement maintained during the protests under former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's leadership.

