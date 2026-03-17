Tamil Nadu

AIADMK MP stokes controversy, refers to actress Nayanthara while criticising CM Stalin

C Ve Shanmugam's remark on CM’s ‘dream’ initiative sparks backlash
AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam and actress Nayanthara
AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam and actress Nayanthara File
Updated on

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam stoked a controversy on Tuesday by referring to actress Nayanthara while ridiculing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's initiative of "Tell us your dream", resulting in a backlash from various sections.

While participating in the party's protest against the DMK dispensation in Villupuram, about 150 km from here, Shanmugam, a former state minister remarked "I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?"

CM Stalin
Nayanthara
controversy
C Ve Shanmugam
criticism

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in