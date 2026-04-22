AIADMK MP seeks EC intervention over CCTV coverage at polling booths

TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai on Wednesday said he has filed an urgent petition before the EC and the chief electoral officer, seeking immediate intervention to ensure adequate CCTV coverage at polling booths for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23.
“The EC should intervene quickly to ensure monitoring of all polling booths and to verify whether the number of CCTV cameras has been reduced from what was previously planned. We have submitted an urgent petition to the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India on behalf of AIADMK,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a video statement.
According to Inbadurai, the installation of CCTV cameras is mandated by the Supreme Court to ensure transparency during the voting process.
He expressed concern over reports from certain districts suggesting that the number of cameras at various polling stations was being reduced.
The MP said it remains unclear where these instructions originated, as the EC has not issued any such order.
Inbadurai warned that any reduction in the planned number of cameras could create opportunities for electoral malpractices, including booth capturing and bogus voting.
He said such irregularities could compromise the integrity of the election.