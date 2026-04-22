AIADMK MP seeks EC intervention over CCTV coverage at polling booths

“The EC should intervene quickly to ensure monitoring of all polling booths and to verify whether the number of CCTV cameras has been reduced from what was previously planned. We have submitted an urgent petition to the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India on behalf of AIADMK,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a video statement.

According to Inbadurai, the installation of CCTV cameras is mandated by the Supreme Court to ensure transparency during the voting process.