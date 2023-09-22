AIADMK MLAs urge Speaker to replace OPS with R B Udhayakumar as deputy LoP

CHENNAI: A delegation of the AIADMK MLA called on Speaker M Appavu on Friday and submitted a letter from the party general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to replace expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam with Opposition's deputy leader R B Udhayakumar.

"We have requested the Speaker to recognise Udhayakumar as deputy leader of the opposition and make change in the seating arrangement. The Speaker told us that the matter is under his consideration. We requested him to convey his response in writing to the LoP, " said K A Sengottaiyan, who along with senior party leader Dindugal C Srinivasan led the party MLAs to meet the Speaker over the issue.

The AIADMK resorted to this move after the Speaker announced the next assembly session from October 9.

The AIADMK had already submitted similar letters to the Speaker and even resorted to boycott of the assembly sessions in the previous occasions to register their protest for not heading to their plea.

The LoP had called this a "murder of democracy" for not providing a seat to the deputy LoP in the front row in the assembly. "In the AIADMK regime, we allotted seats to LoP M K Stalin and deputy LoP Duraimurugan next to each other in the front row.

Our government made the same arrangements between 2011-2016 as well, " the former minister said.

Sengottaiyan, however, refused to comment when reporters questioned whether the Speaker was unwilling to act upon their pleas over the seat arrangements. "I will not make a political statement against the Speaker, " he quipped and walked away along with other party MLAs.

Until the last assembly session held in May, OPS occupied the twin seat along with EPS in the capacity of deputy LoP.

After EPS and OPS factions fell apart following the general council meeting held in July 11 last year, the party led by EPS elected R B Udhayakumar as deputy LoP (on July 19).