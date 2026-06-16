AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar quits seat, party

CHENNAI: Former health minister and AIADMK MLA C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday resigned from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency and exited the party, triggering fresh speculation over a possible shift to the ruling TVK.
Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepted Vijayabaskar's resignation, bringing down the AIADMK's strength in the 234-member Assembly to 42.
In a statement issued after quitting the AIADMK, the four-time MLA from Viralimalai said the party founded by MG Ramachandran was not merely a political movement but "a part of my identity and life".
Without naming anyone directly, he said the organisation was facing pain and trials because of the wrong decisions of one individual.
The resignation has increased the number of vacant Assembly seats in the State to six, necessitating bypolls in Viralimalai, Tiruchy East, Madurantakam, Perundurai, Ambasamudram and Dharapuram.