AIADMK MLA urges government to drop proposed Hosur airport project

Participating in the debate on demands for grants for the Housing and Urban Development Department in the Assembly, Reddy said people in Hosur had been protesting against the proposed airport and appealed to the government to consider their objections. He said the government had respected the concerns of farmers in Parandur and dropped the proposed airport there, and urged it to adopt a similar approach in Hosur.

“Hosur farmers have already given up their lands for various industrial projects, including SIPCOT. The government should listen to their concerns, just as it listened to the farmers of Parandur,” he said.

The former minister also said agricultural land should not be acquired for the proposed airport when farmers had already parted with substantial portions of their holdings for industrial development in the region.